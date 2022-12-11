Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.93.
MRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday.
In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ MRTX opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.62. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $154.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.88.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
