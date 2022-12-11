Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.93.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $70,928,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,494.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 798,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,456,000 after acquiring an additional 731,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 341,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,498,000 after acquiring an additional 498,854 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.62. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $154.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

