Mizuho Boosts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $87.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.
Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.61.
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.
