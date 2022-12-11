Mizuho Raises Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $55.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLPI. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 115.57%.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 105,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 698,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,802,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,912.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 94,423 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

