Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973,933 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.85% of Moderna worth $484,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $141,473.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,625,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,310,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 546,899 shares of company stock valued at $78,214,086. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $177.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.18. The company has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $321.30.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

