Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) Stake Reduced by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il cut its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period.

Monument Circle Acquisition Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MONCU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Monument Circle Acquisition Profile

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

