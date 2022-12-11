Morgan Morris Purchases 30,061 Shares of H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG) Stock

H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG – Get Rating) insider Morgan Morris bought 30,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £78,158.60 ($95,303.74).

H C Slingsby Stock Performance

LON SLNG opened at GBX 270 ($3.29) on Friday. H C Slingsby plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300 ($3.66). The stock has a market cap of £2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 248.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98.

H C Slingsby Company Profile

H C Slingsby plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the merchanting and distribution of industrial and commercial equipment in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of incidental purchasing supplies for various sectors, such as handling and lifting, wheel and castor, ladder and steps, storage and shelving, office, safety and security, work wear, cleaning and hygiene, mailroom and packaging, workshop and maintenance, waste and recycling, premise, locker and cloakroom, sign and label, and flooring and matting, as well as premises equipment.

