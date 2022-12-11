Morgan Morris Purchases 30,061 Shares of H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG) Stock

H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG – Get Rating) insider Morgan Morris bought 30,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £78,158.60 ($95,303.74).
H C Slingsby Stock Performance
LON SLNG opened at GBX 270 ($3.29) on Friday. H C Slingsby plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300 ($3.66). The stock has a market cap of £2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 248.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98.
