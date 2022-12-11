Morgan Stanley Boosts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to SEK 74

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from SEK 70 to SEK 74 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lundin Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.31.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LUNMF opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.0664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

