Morgan Stanley Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $92.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s current price.

EW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $74.01 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,499. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

