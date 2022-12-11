Morgan Stanley Raises Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $56.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CPB opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.76. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 56.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 213,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,878,000 after purchasing an additional 487,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,858,000 after purchasing an additional 426,864 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,786,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,488,000 after purchasing an additional 186,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,959,000 after buying an additional 314,100 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

