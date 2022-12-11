National Express Group (LON:NEX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $156.30

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 156.30 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 157.20 ($1.92), with a volume of 1091808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.90 ($1.95).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NEX shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 220 ($2.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 225 ($2.74) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

National Express Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19. The company has a market capitalization of £940.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 169.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 186.86.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

