National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Holdings Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,521,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,130,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.13% of National Instruments worth $515,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $866,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 221,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in National Instruments by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,604,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 90,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $427.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.71 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,459,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,459,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137 shares of company stock valued at $124,665. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

