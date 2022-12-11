Nblh (NBLH) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Nblh (NBLH) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Nblh has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nblh token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nblh has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $1,063.87 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nblh Profile

Nblh’s launch date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00037002 USD and is down -9.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,301.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nblh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

