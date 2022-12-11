Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $83.64 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17,163.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00450500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00021764 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.74 or 0.00878267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00111785 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.09 or 0.00635574 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00254873 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

