Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NSRGY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.14.
Nestlé Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NSRGY opened at $116.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.71 and its 200-day moving average is $114.92. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
