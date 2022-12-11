Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NSRGY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.14.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NSRGY opened at $116.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.71 and its 200-day moving average is $114.92. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

Nestlé Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Nestlé by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 87,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 234,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nestlé by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.