NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.40-$7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on NICE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.38.

Shares of NICE opened at $197.20 on Friday. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $312.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.21 and its 200-day moving average is $200.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NICE by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NICE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NICE by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

