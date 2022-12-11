NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) EVP Sells $1,081,600.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NIKE Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NKE opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $171.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 22.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 11.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

