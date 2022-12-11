Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $330.64 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $675.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

