Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.84.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

