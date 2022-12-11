NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) PT Lowered to C$0.35

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Pi Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.35 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE NCX opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74. NorthIsle Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

