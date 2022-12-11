NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) PT Lowered to C$0.35

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Pi Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.35 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Performance
Shares of CVE NCX opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74. NorthIsle Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile
