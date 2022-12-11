NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by NWI Management LP

NWI Management LP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of NWI Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. NWI Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $170.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30. The company has a market capitalization of $423.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

