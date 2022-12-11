NWI Management LP Buys 400,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

NWI Management LP boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for 0.9% of NWI Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. NWI Management LP owned about 0.14% of MGM Resorts International worth $15,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 49.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 130.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 26,424 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.