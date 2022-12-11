NWI Management LP Has $3.36 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

NWI Management LP lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. NWI Management LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,316,000 after buying an additional 2,883,573 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,440,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,526,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,358,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $819,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS opened at $47.31 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

