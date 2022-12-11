NWI Management LP Takes $7.61 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NWI Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.5% of NWI Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.