NWI Management LP Takes Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after buying an additional 3,548,997 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after buying an additional 2,206,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after buying an additional 1,902,200 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $40,323,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CZR stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $97.39.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.