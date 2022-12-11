Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.60.
Shares of OLLI stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.12.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
