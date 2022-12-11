Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Omnicell were worth $30,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $184.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

