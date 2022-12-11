OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) versus Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Financial Comparison

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) and OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Lucira Health has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucira Health and OncoCyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.13 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.08 OncoCyte $7.73 million 6.91 -$64.10 million ($0.65) -0.69

Profitability

OncoCyte has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucira Health. OncoCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Lucira Health and OncoCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% OncoCyte -787.97% -54.99% -24.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lucira Health and OncoCyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 OncoCyte 0 3 2 0 2.40

OncoCyte has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 399.89%. Given OncoCyte’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of OncoCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of OncoCyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lucira Health beats OncoCyte on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucira Health

(Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About OncoCyte

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay. It also provides biomarker discovery testing, assay design and development, and clinical trial support services, as well as various biomarker tests for pharmaceutical companies. The company has a collaboration agreement with Life Technologies Corporation to develop and collaborate in the commercialization of Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus and Determa IO assay for use with Ion Torrent Genexus integrated sequencer and purification system. OncoCyte Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.