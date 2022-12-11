Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Position Lowered by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lessened its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,210 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Option Care Health worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Option Care Health by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $61,638.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,094.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

