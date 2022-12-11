O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,690 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $36,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. MKM Partners upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

ORLY opened at $827.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $801.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $719.82. The company has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

