Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $280,000 in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SF. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $59.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Stories

