Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.5 %

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

STLD opened at $108.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $111.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

