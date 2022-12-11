Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 55,758,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $899,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,060,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.
Invesco Stock Performance
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
