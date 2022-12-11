Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 6,897 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Radian Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Radian Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Radian Group by 36.4% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

Radian Group Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $640,204.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RDN opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.46. Radian Group had a net margin of 63.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

