Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$39.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on PKI. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland
In related news, Director James Pantelidis purchased 3,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.90 per share, with a total value of C$77,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,988,545.20. In other Parkland news, Director Steven P. Richardson acquired 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,051.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at C$144,453.39. Also, Director James Pantelidis bought 3,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.90 per share, with a total value of C$77,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,988,545.20.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
