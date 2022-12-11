PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 34.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

