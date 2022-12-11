Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,077 ($13.13).

PNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.80) to GBX 975 ($11.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.41) to GBX 880 ($10.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.85) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

PNN stock opened at GBX 941.50 ($11.48) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 876.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 941.64. The firm has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 18,830.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.94. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 735 ($8.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,217 ($14.84).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 770.60%.

In other news, insider Susan Davy acquired 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,038 ($110.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,536.46 ($1,873.50).

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

