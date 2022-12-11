PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,558,000 after acquiring an additional 490,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $183.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

