Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) PT Lowered to GBX 670 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 770 ($9.39) to GBX 670 ($8.17) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PNXGF. Morgan Stanley lowered Phoenix Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 788 ($9.61) to GBX 790 ($9.63) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 750 ($9.15) to GBX 770 ($9.39) in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 710 ($8.66) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $715.00.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.