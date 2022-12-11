Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $30.91 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $30.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $32.08. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $31.27 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PXD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $214.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 139.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,274 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after buying an additional 53,764 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,117 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

