Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.91.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

BAC stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. Bank of America has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 82,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 122,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 104,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

