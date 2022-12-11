Piper Sandler Cuts Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $84.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRTX. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.93.
Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $154.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.88.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $663,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,183,000.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
