Piper Sandler Raises American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $44.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 71.25%. As a group, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

