Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,671 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $34,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR opened at $48.56 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on POR. Credit Suisse Group raised Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

