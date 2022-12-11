Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Poste Italiane in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Poste Italiane Stock Performance
Shares of PITAF stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Poste Italiane has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.
Poste Italiane Company Profile
Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Poste Italiane (PITAF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.