Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Poste Italiane in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Poste Italiane Stock Performance

Shares of PITAF stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Poste Italiane has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.

Poste Italiane Company Profile

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

