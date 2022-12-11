PotlatchDeltic Co. (PCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) declared a special dividend on Friday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 109.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.4%.

Shares of PCH opened at $46.97 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $10,745,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7,320.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 169,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

