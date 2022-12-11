Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.09 million, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.19. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 90.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 308,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

