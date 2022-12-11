Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.09 million, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.19. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 90.44%.
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
