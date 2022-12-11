Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,274 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,709,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 11.34% of ICU Medical worth $445,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

ICUI opened at $153.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $251.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.00 and its 200 day moving average is $161.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.38. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $597.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $52,039.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Further Reading

