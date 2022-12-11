Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,751,920 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751,920 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 9.72% of SentinelOne worth $632,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 195,601 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on S shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.84.

Shares of S stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $53.97.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,120 shares of company stock worth $648,176. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

