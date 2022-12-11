Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 217,183 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,964,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.80% of EastGroup Properties worth $457,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 204.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $154.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.27 and its 200-day moving average is $158.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

