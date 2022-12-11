Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 29,442,886 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 660.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,442,886 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $531,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 551,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 57,497 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 394,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 218,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 907.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 696,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 627,028 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

